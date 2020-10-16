Interim Parks Director appointed

Parks commissioners held a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15 to discuss appointing an interim director with all commissioners present either in person or by Zoom. Chair Ruth Hager opened the meeting by saying that Scott Miskiel, Parks’ Project Coordinator, was the obvious choice to consider. Commissioner Kevin Reuhle said that the commission had discussed going into Executive Session, “…to have a frank discussion.”

After about 40 minutes the commission exited the session and appointed Miskiel as interim director with limited powers. The commission granted him a $200 emergency-spending limit and any work or projects outside of current staff management require him to speak with the commission.

The vote to approve the appointment was made unanimously with Reuhle making the motion and Burden seconding. Commissioner Scott Bardin had to leave before the motion was made.