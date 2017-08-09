Indivisible hosts Democratic hopeful

Josh Mahony Democratic hopeful for Congress’ 3rd District will speak on Monday, August 14 at 6 p.m. at 17 Elk Street. Joshua has dedicated his career to improving the lives of thousands of Arkansas families through service and philanthropy.

Specializing in high level, statewide nonprofits addressing education and poverty, Mahony is President of the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, and past President of the Ozark Literacy Council Board of Directors, which strives to largely promote literacy to non-native English speakers in Northwest Arkansas.

Mahony is presented by Indivisible Eureka Springs, they do not endorse any candidates but give them a platform to present their views. More information 479-244-0123 or nlpaddock@gmail.com