Independent Guestatorial: Survival on the Line

I am the fountain from which no one can drink.

For many, I am considered a necessary link.

Like gold to all I am sought for,

But my continued death brings wealth

For all who want more. – Anonymous

Sometimes you must step back to see the whole picture. Reducing greenhouse emissions and increasing greenhouse sinks are the keys to survival. At an international level, Germany spoke clearly after Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia and the $110 billion arms sales. “Anyone who accelerates climate change by weakening environmental protection, who sells more weapons in conflict zones and who does not want to politically resolve religious conflicts is putting peace in Europe at risk,” Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said.

Unnecessary bulk transmission lines, like Diamond, emit greenhouse gases and destroy carbon sinks. The fracking bubble threatens our economy and the survival of life on Earth, the main reason to stop Diamond!

I am the fountain from which no one can drink

We are running out of clean water, clean air, and food. New laws are taking away our freedom and increasing the velocity of global warming. Promoting deforestation, selling our national monuments, lowering gas-mileage requirements, allowing offshore drilling, and ignoring the U.N. Climate Agreement, are like jumping off a cliff.

For many, I am considered a necessary link

Pipelines are necessary to keep oil cash flowing and fracking is the new cash cow. The price of commodities is set by world markets. To make a profit, frackers need to reduce costs. Pipelines are built to lower the total cost of a barrel of oil. Pipelines are not safer than trains, they are cheaper.

Without Keystone XL, tar sands are a bad investment. Pipeline tariffs, around $9 per barrel, are one-third the cost of rail transport. No Keystone XL, no tar sands emissions.

Building pipelines requires investing billions of dollars. Plains All-American, Energy Transfer, and all Master Limited Partnerships need new pipelines to pay high-yield tax-free cash distributions to shareholders. The Pipeline Bubble depends on unnecessary pipeline projects to pay cash to existing partners. If the cash flow stops, the house of cards comes down.

Pipelines increase greenhouse emissions during construction and operation. Diamond cleared more than 5,000 acres of trees, vegetation and soil, and the carbon sink is gone forever. Diamond is releasing greenhouse gases from fuels used by bulldozers, trucks, drilling and welding equipment, and the emissions to manufacture 440-miles of Indian carbon steel pipes. To move 200,000 barrels per day, pump stations would use 20 to 40 megawatts of electricity around the clock. Diamond has not disclosed the engineering specifications; Keystone XL specs show 41 pump stations, each drawing 25 megawatts.

Like gold to all I am sought for

Conventional oil is higher quality and lower cost, it may seem like gold, but frackers are out of their league. Stop fracking the U.S. and buy what we need while we build emission-free mass transit systems and learn to use electric vehicles and bicycles.

But my continued death brings wealth

Oil and gas are deadly, leave them in the ground. The Dakota Access Pipeline will produce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 30 coal-fired power plants. Diamond is guaranteed to spill.

For all who want more

The U.S. can’t use China as an excuse to continue burning fossil fuels. The new China has taken significant steps to meet its goals according to the UN Climate Agreement. Solar hills and floating solar fields are rapidly replacing coal-fired power plants.

What a moment!

Life is a riddle. Out of all people in history we will decide what happens next. Let’s use our energy wisely and give it the best we have. Pick something you care about and commit to find a better way. Eureka Springs has organic farmers, artists, and great people. Enjoy the challenge, learn something new, and make new friends. Keep your head up and smile.

Oil is not the answer, we must transition away from fossil fuels and embrace a green economy with thousands of safe, healthy, high-paying jobs.

Dr. Luis Contreras