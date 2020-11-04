Incomplete and unverified voting tallies

A machine designated to count only absentee ballots that arrived improperly calibrated to the tabulator will delay counting 2000 ballots until late Wednesday afternoon, according to Carroll County Clerk Connie Doss.

As of 10:10 p.m. Tuesday, Democrat Suzie Bell had 2,547 votes but trailed Republican Harlan Breaux by 952.

Ord. 2292 in Eureka Springs, authorizing a permanent Entertainment District with a sunset clause is 60 votes ahead, 472 to 412 Against. Voting For repeal of this ordinance cancels the ordinance that would provide an Entertainment District for this fall.

Ord. 2297, referring the issue of a permanent Entertainment District to the voters is 460 Against and 426 For. A vote Against on this ordinance would put an end to an Entertainment District.

Voting For abolishing the Historic District Commission is running behind preserving it 648 – 247.

In city council races, Ward 1 Position 1 is currently led by LauraJo Smole, 434, to Susan Harman at 402.

Ward 2 Position 1, Melissa Greene leads Michael Seals 576 – 281.

Ward 2 Position 2 has Bill Ott leading Bob Thomas 440 – 416.

Voting For incorporation of Holiday Island is 13 votes ahead of remaining a Suburban Improvement District, 579 – 566. Dan Kees is ahead in the race for mayor, should HI incorporate, 615 – 420, Lynn Edward Dumas leads Rick Chambers 521 to 494 for council position 1; Linda Graves leads Susan Rosen 669 – 365; and Jerry Don Pittman is ahead of Barbara Talbot 586 – 437.

Incumbent Steve Womack held a 4,200 vote lead over Democrat Celeste Williams.

Justice of the Peace Harrie Farrow leads Ferguson Stewart 628 – 397.

Complete election results will be posted at eureka.news as soon as we get them, anticipated by early evening Wednesday.