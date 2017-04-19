How the CAPC follows up on delinquents

When commissioner Susan Harman asked CAPC Finance Director Rick Bright at the April 12 meeting what he does when a collector is delinquent on submitting taxes, Bright responded that any collector who’s behind receives a notice after one month and two months. After three months, Bright can post a big pink sign on the business announcing closure unless the collector pays in full within 10 days. He said out of 300 collectors, only a handful are consistent problems.

Bright also said he can discern when comparing reported figures between collectors if someone is obviously underreporting collections, and he has the right to perform an audit. He said he was mandated by the commission as the finance director to perform this duty, and he does at least five audits every year. He said some are easy, but others are difficult and uncooperative, and some businesses don’t even keep financial records.

Bright also mentioned it would illegal for the commission to tell him who to audit, and he cannot provide details to commissioners. However, he said, “Everything I do is thoroughly reviewed by our auditor.”

Harman asked to be informed about whom he audits.