Cup of Love Ministry will be holding their Bar-B-Q ribs or Spaghetti and Meatball dinner with bingo fundraiser on Saturday, March 27 from 4 – 7 p.m. Food is served for a $10 donation for ribs or $5 donation for spaghetti, all served with sides. Proceeds go to support A Cup of Love at 4032 E. Van Buren.

