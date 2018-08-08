How Eurekan are you?

The Eureka Springs Multisport Festival, a three-day even consisting of a sprint-distance triatholon on Friday afternoon, road bike rides on Saturday morning, and running races on Sunday. Participants can enter individual events or take one of two “Eurekan” challenges.

This year’s festival has more than 550 competitors from 15 states. More information and maps can be found at www.eurekasportsfestival.com.

Schedule of events:

Thursday, Aug. 9, 5 – 8 p.m. – Registration at Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center

Friday, Aug. 10, 2 p.m. – Triathlon start in Holiday Island across bridge from the Marina. Finish at the Holiday Island Recreation Center.

Saturday, Aug. 11, 7 – 7:30 a.m. – Saturday bike rides at the former location of The Victorian Inn on Hwy. 62. Finish in front of Courthouse in downtown. Riders will finish throughout the day until late afternoon.

Sunday, Aug. 12, 7:30 – 7:45 a.m. – Running events start and finish at the Courthouse downtown.

Award ceremonies will be at the Auditorium starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday.