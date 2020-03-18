How businesses scaling back

One thing that may be spreading faster than the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) could be negative business impacts due to virus concerns. This past weekend saw large crowds for the St. Patty’s Day celebrations in Eureka Springs despite rain and cancellation of the parade. But the outlook just two days later was sobering.

The number of confirmed cases in Arkansas as of March 16 was 22, with no deaths reported. But government recommendations to avoid travel and crowds of more than 10, close restaurants and bars, self-quarantine if you are at high risk, and practice social distancing are expected to have a huge impact on Eureka’s normally robust spring break season.

Airbnb implemented a new policy that allows anyone with reservations to cancel now without losing their deposit. Rental owners are not being compensated in any way, and some report having cancellations for the rest of the month. There is concern about what potential cancellations have to impact tourist lodging, restaurants, shops and visits to area attractions.

Gina Rambo, interim director of the City Advertising & Promotion Commission, said Monday they had heard from a lot of business owners today who plan to stay open as long as possible. Most restaurants are adjusting by offering curb side pickup or even delivery.

“While there were a lot of people in town this past weekend, our lodging properties have not had good news about future reservations,” Rambo said. “Most events over the next six weeks have been canceled. However, we haven’t seen a decline in Fun Guide requests from our web site over the last week.”

CAPC’s marketing agency, Paradise, has adjusted their marketing efforts to a closer range, targeting those who are still searching for travel. Rambo said they are prepared to pause all marketing if necessary and are already working on a message to send out once it’s safe for everyone to travel again.

The CAPC office has closed its doors to visitors. The staff is still in the office from 8 to 5 and tax forms should be left in the outside drop box.

“But we are available by phone and email,” Rambo said. “We plan on communicating with our collectors, shops and attractions via e-blast as needed.”

Jack Moyer, executive vice president of the Basin Park Hotel and the Crescent Hotel & Spa, said they are closely monitoring the situation.

“We are meeting daily and heeding the advice of the Arkansas Department of Health, the governor’s office and watching the actions of the school district,” Moyer said.

Getting supplies

Grocery stores have been doing a big business with people planning to self-quarantine or just afraid supplies won’t be available in the future. Walmart in Berryville was out of bread and milk Monday, and the parking lot was crammed.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson ordered mandatory K-12 school closures from March 17 through the 27. Some of the many local closings include the library and community center. The governor and top health officials participated in four press teleconferences in four days, and at one, Hutchinson said the biggest concern “is what we don’t know.”

Early Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tests were not accurate, and it has taken a while for the new COVID-19 test kits to be available. The Arkansas Department of Health public health lab until recently had the capacity of testing only 20-30 per day for the entire state. While COVID-19 has not been confirmed in Northwest Arkansas, neither have doctors been able to order tests for patients suspected of being infected with the coronavirus.

But as a Monday, Washington Regional’s Eureka Springs Family Medical Clinic had test kits.

“We’ll start assessing patients and testing those we feel are at risk,” Dr. John House said. “We will be using drive-up assessment under the overhang to minimize the exposure to other patients.”

As of March 16, no one, including staff, can enter the clinic building without being screened first. Screening involves checking temperatures and asking three or four questions. House said staff will be positioned outside the entrance with full protective equipment for this purpose.

Patients who need to go to the clinic for medical reasons other than coronavirus symptoms will be able to proceed inside the clinic. For more info, see wregional.com/main/coronavirus.

Hospitals in the state including those in Carroll County have stopped visitation of patients and are screening patients outdoors for fever. Healthcare workers are using protective equipment when accessing patients with fever.

Fever, coughing and shortness of breath are three of the most common symptoms of COVID-19, which reportedly cause mild symptoms in most cases, but can lead to death for older people and/or those with underlying health problems like diabetes, lung problems and heart disease.

At state press teleconferences, it has been emphasized again and again that healthcare workers on the front lines are at the greatest risk for infection. That concern was heightened after two emergency room doctors working in Washington state came down with COVID-19 and are hospitalized in critical condition. CDC has announced its first employee with COVID-19.

The state is recommending no one go to clinics or hospital emergency rooms unless they are having complications such as difficulty breathing. About 80 percent of people who get the virus don’t have serious side effects. People who have fever should stay home and out of hospitals and doctors’ offices in order to prevent spreading the disease — particularly to those most at risk.

State Health Officer Nate Smith, MD, said if people are sick, they should call ahead to the clinic or hospital.

“Don’t expose healthcare workers unnecessarily,” Smith said. “This is not a time to travel to large conferences or gatherings. It is a great time to go fishing with a friend as opposed to going to a big party. We can all do things to protect ourselves, our neighbors and family members.”

Hart’s Family Center Store General Manager Jay Galyen reported Monday they have been seeing panic buying and were out of all paper products including toilet paper, tissues and paper towels.

“We have ordered more supplies,” Galyen said. “We did not get our order today from our warehouse. But we have been assured we will have an order that comes in on Wednesday. If everyone would just calm down and get just what they need, give the supply chain a chance to refill, then everybody would have what they need. We are doing the best that we can and have ordered more supplies that hopefully will be here Wednesday.”

There has been a nationwide shift to more people avoiding going in stores and opting for online grocery purchases or curbside pickup. Walmart in Berryville has curbside picked. Galyen said Hart’s is considering that but it makes no sense right now because the store doesn’t have many of the items people are looking for.

“But we are working on that,” Galyen said. “I’ve made several phone calls this morning just trying to get that to happen. We all have to work together. That is just the way this town works.”

With no confirmed cases in Northwest Arkansas, Galyen said he feels people have been over-reacting.

Eureka Market reported Monday on Facebook that their supplies are holding up well.

“We have updated coronavirus education guides, beautiful flowers, toilet paper, cleaning sprays, wellness supplements and a huge order of produce coming tomorrow,” the store owners posted.

Chuck Jarrett, pastor, Eureka Cup of Love Ministry, said they have a mission to continue helping people.

“The president just said we could only have ten at a time in a group, so now I don’t know what I will do,’ he said. “It was fifty in group and now it’s ten. Who knows what it will be tomorrow? It is driving me nuts. But we will find a way to hook people up with whatever we have.”

Only Jarrett and his wife, Pattie, are currently working at the ministry that has been providing free lunches Monday through Friday, and access to the food pantry on Fridays. Most volunteers are older, and the Jarretts have advised them to stay home, especially if they have immune system problems.

“I’m just hoping and praying that all these recommended precautions are an overreaction,” Jarrett said. “But I understand that the isolation will be a key for it not to be spreading so fast. That is pretty smart.”

Donations to a Cup of Love can be made online at acupofloveministry.yolasite.com/ or by sending a check to 4032 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, Ark. 72632. For more info, call (479) 363-4529.

The Flint Street Food Bank at 8 Flint St. said it will continue to provide its regular food donations to existing clients on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday lunches have been cancelled the rest of the month. Donations can be mailed to PO Box 323, 72632. For more information, call (479) 253-9491 or go to flintstreet.org/