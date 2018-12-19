Hospital’s graphs glowing

At the Dec. 17 Hospital Commission meeting, hospital CEO Vicki Andert distributed a packet of charts and graphs showing in colorful detail statistics of every kind about the hospital. Data indicated that 92 percent of the in-patient or acute care patients who had been released gave a favorable rating to ESH, and the average length of stay in the emergency room was 118 minutes, less than the target of 120 minutes.

She also stated it takes an average of 37 days from when a person is discharged to the day payment from Medicare arrives.

End of the meeting business

Merry announced he would step down as Chair at the end of the year, and commissioners elected John House, M.D., as the new chair

Commissioners voted 4-1, commissioner Leva Murphy voting No, to hold a Skype session at the next meeting so commissioners could meet and ask questions of new attorney, Megan Hargraves of Little Rock.

Next meeting will be Monday, Jan. 21, at 6 p.m., at ECHO Clinic.