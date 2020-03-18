Hospital to be a vital assistant to bigger hospitals

In accordance with government warnings against group gatherings to reduce the spreading of COVID-19 virus the Eureka Springs Hospital Commission met via Skype, a video conference call, to hold its March 16 meeting. All commissioners were connected to the call, as was the Alliance Management team.

Commissioners jumped into how ESH will be able to contribute to the health and safety of the community during the COVID-9 pandemic. The 15-bed hospital wants to keep clear of COVID-19, and Dr. John House said they want to avoid any COVID-19 infected patients from staying in the hospital.

The goal, he said, is to quarantine them to their home or transfer them to a higher level of care. If in transferring the infected patients to a designated hospital there is a need to reduce that hospital’s less-critical patients, then Eureka Springs hospital would be available to assist in the mutual transferring of patients to compensate.

“We will accept non-COVID-19 patients from other hospitals to ease the patient load,” Alliance Manager Darryl Parke said.

House said the hospital had not performed any COVID-19 testing but is capable of doing so. He also recommended the Washington Regional Medical Clinic on Passion Play Rd. drive-through testing for COVID-19. Not yet approved was the purchase of additional portable ventilators, which commissioner Tyson Burden said runs a cost of between $1,000 and $2,000. The purchase would be intended to better prepare the hospital for any COVID-19 positive patients who could be awaiting transport to a designated hospital.

Efficiency is critical

Hospital management is preparing to recognize Kelly Catron who has found and made considerable hospital system efficiencies resulting in significant cost savings to the city-owned organization. Commissioners unanimously approved the recognition.

Commissioners also approved a legislative audit of hospital operations as a service provided through city government.

An item of an upcoming commission meeting will be the hospital chargemaster, a comprehensive list of services a hospital provides — it serves as the organization’s pricing sheet for services. It is the goal of Alliance Management to provide the community with clear and fixed pricing for hospital services from procedures to diagnostic testing, and the current chargemaster is said to be in dire need of attention.

“It’s atrocious,” Parke said in describing its inconsistencies. He said much time and consideration is going into the chargemaster to make much needed improvements. Once it is complete, it will be posted on the new website for the public to view.

The rest of the story

Treasurer Barbara Dicks stated the total cash and investment balance was well above $2.3 million and requested a more lenient approach regarding money transfers from the money market to the checking account for operational expenses. Dicks stated that the hospital expenses, including payroll paid by the commission, have totaled about $100,000 every two weeks.

Commissioners approved a two-person approval process for the transfers without the holding of a special commission meeting. They also set up $2,000 budget for the outdoor improvements to the gardens/plantings including mulch. Anyone interested in volunteering to improve the hospital gardens either through labor or to donate plants should contact Barbara Dicks through the hospital at (479) 253-7400.

Other approvals included an office supply budget $1,000 for the purchase of office equipment and electronics at 25 Norris St, and a $1,600 budget to re-stripe both the front and back parking lots. Commissioners and management discussed holding an open house after the improvements are complete and the COVID-19 risk has reduced.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 20, at 6 p.m. in the hospital administration office at 25 Norris St.