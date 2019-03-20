Hospital targets growth despite management company glitches

The Eureka Springs Hospital Commission met Monday at the ECHO Clinic where its newest city council-appointed member Peggy Duncan was welcomed. The February treasurer’s report reviewed the hospital’s holdings and indicated the commission is holding $500,000 in a money market account.

Commissioner Christopher Baranyk questioned if the account is collateralized by FDIC insurance or other assigned insurance, and treasurer Barbara Dicks was not sure but indicated she will find out. Dicks also said that the commission’s two primary sources of income have made their payments; Allegiance Health Management (AHM) paid on time this month, and Home Health paid their annual payment on time as well, which will be reflected on the March report. These payments built up over time have accumulated the commission an excess of $3 million.

Chair John House received a notice from a disgruntled hospital vendor who had not been paid for his services. House said the commission was not responsible for payment, but the parent system of the hospital, AHM, is. He stated this misconception is common and can be confusing and said he would like to clarify the commission’s mission for the public. “Our purpose is to ensure that the Eureka Springs community has a high-quality hospital that delivers good health care,” House said. Baranyk added, “We are basically the oversight.” House said he is very positive about the hospital and staff but is not in agreement with the way it is managed, referring to Allegiance.

Wall repair on the horizon

Commissioners discussed having the hospital building inspected for maintenance, especially along the south wall where the brick fascia is pulling away from the primary structure. Commissioners indicated that the façade in that area needs to be removed for a new water-tight exterior. Commissioner Michael Merry agreed that the safety of those in the hospital is paramount, adding “So I think it is a critical issue.”

Commissioners don’t want to make long-term improvements to that wall as it’s the wall they plan to have removed for expansion in the next few years. The commission voted and approved to hire an appropriate and qualified person for a reasonable amount of money to make conservative repair to the wall. They will use the city’s bidding process for contracting services.

Brown House could be of early use

Discussion shifted to the city-owned “Brown House” near the hospital. Dr. House indicated that this property was acquired last year and the house has been sitting empty since its purchase. The commission has no intended use for the house, however the real property will be of value in the event of hospital expansion. Commissioners discussed possible uses and decided to look into its value as physicians’ lodging rather than the having the additional expense of paying rent to a private entity for current physicians’ lodging. Commissioners voted to address this possibility further.

Anticipating possibilities

“What does it take to run this hospital?” House asked. The final item of discussion was regarding emergency preparation in the event the current management company walked away and the commission had to step into the administrative role. “I’m not predicting it at all or suggesting it, but we should be prepared,” said House. With salaries, insurance, maintenance, utilities, supplies, etc., it was estimated that it would cost $2 million to keep the hospital fully functional for approximately six months until new management could be contracted. Commissioners were encouraged and said they would be able to do that.

Next meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, April 15 at the Eureka Springs Hospital dining room.