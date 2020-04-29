Hospital moves funds

The Eureka Springs Hospital Commission held two special meetings back-to-back on Monday. All members were present via a virtual meeting with the exception of Christopher Baranyk.

The commission unanimously approved the hiring of MedHost to manage the accounts receivable billing cycle operations as it moves away from the current vendor, Fi-Med.

Darrell Parke of Alliance Management recommended this approval, saying that this vendor move is estimated to be short-term, as long-term goals of the hospital are to move the billing operations in-house.

Treasurer Barbara Dicks informed the commission that as a city agency the commission cannot enter into debt utilizing Certificates of Deposits as collateral for any purpose outside of capital improvements.

Dicks made a motion to liquidate the $1.5 million CDs held with Cornerstone Bank and transfer the funds to the hospital operating account for general operation purposes. Commissioners approved it unanimously.