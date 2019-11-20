Hospital contract close to completion

On Nov. 18 Hospital commissioners met for a regularly scheduled meeting where all were present with the exception of Michael Merry and Peggy Duncan. Treasurer Barbara Dicks reported the total cash assets at just below $3.5 million.

Chair John House said an outside attorney has completed the consulting contract with Alliance Management Group and will soon be ready to submit for signatures. House said the contract states that all licenses and credentials will be in the Eureka Springs Hospital Commission’s name, keeping the control with the commission.

House also said that no longer will the commission simply be a landlord.

He said that there is still no determined exit date for Allegiance to leave the operations but trusts that with the hiring of Alliance the transition will be administered properly.

Alderman Mickey Schneider was in attendance and gave her support to the commission for taking necessary steps to manage and operate the hospital locally.

Commissioners have inspected the property at 25 Norris St. and decided to make it both livable and operational as a medical administrative office. The commission is preparing a request for proposal for an Arkansas State licensed and bonded general contractor to update the interior, install drains and gutters, remove the mold and install proper ventilation.

Barbara Dicks was assigned as the chair of the subcommittee that will complete details of the request for proposal including, but not limited to, these improvements.

All bids will be opened by the commission at the next regular meeting, Monday, Dec. 16, at 6 p.m. in the ECHO Clinic.