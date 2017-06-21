Hospital Commission charting course to keep ESH open

Commissioners voted at Monday’s Hospital meeting to explore renovating or rebuilding the current Eureka Springs Hospital. Chair Michael Merry said his next step will be to present a preliminary plan to the Historic District Commission to determine what they will or will not allow with existing buildings. Architect Mike Finefield, who works with Morrison Architects of Holiday Island, said although he did studies of the site years ago, the question is whether the HDC will allow removal of all or part of existing buildings, or a remodel of the interior only.

Commissioner John House asked how far the commission would proceed before deciding if this is indeed the best option. How much money do they want to risk? House said commissioners need more information to intelligently compare choices.

Finefield said he has been told that because the project is for the betterment of the hospital, the HDC would be willing to listen to their proposal, and Merry added that at some point commissioners would need to present options to Allegiance CEO Rock Bordelon to see what he is willing to pay for.

House commented he was not sure he trusted Allegiance to stay in business long enough to keep up their end of the bargain. The overriding goal beyond this project is to keep ESH open, and if Allegiance went out of business, burden of the loan and future of the hospital would be on the commission.

Commissioner Barbara Dicks insisted they would require Allegiance to secure a surety bond. Kim Stryker, assistant to Mayor Butch Berry, said Berry had emphasized the necessity of a surety bond, and that it is state law that the commission seek Requests For Qualifications from architects who want to draw up initial plans.

Also in attendance were architects Tom Johnson, who worked on Cornerstone Bank, Eureka Springs Police Department and Berryville Mercy Hospital, and Paul Sabal, whose Rogers firm, Bates Architects, specializes in hospital planning and health care environmental design.

Other business

Treasurer Bob Walling told commissioners he and Merry, upon authorization from the commission at the previous meeting, took $700,000 of the commission’s funds and invested $150,000 in a two-year Certificate of Deposit, $150,000 in a three-year CD and $400,000 in a five-year CD from which the commission will earn just over $41,000 annually. In addition, they will have another $200,000 to invest by next spring.

Next meeting will be Monday, July 17, at 1 p.m., at ECHO Clinic.