Come join the Holiday Island Singers for their Spring Concert America, I Give My Thanks to You to honor all the men and women in our military. If you have anyone in your family who has served in the military, bring them to be honored during this patriotic program performed on Friday, May 3 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the Holiday Island Club House Balroom.

