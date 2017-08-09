Historical Museum get together

The Eureka Springs Historical Museum will hold its annual Meeting of the Membership on Monday, August 28 at 7 p.m. at the Inn of the Ozarks Convention Center. Nominations will be submitted and elections held to fill five vacancies on the board of directors. An amendment to the by-laws will be voted on.

A brief social reception will be held following the membership meeting and the new board will convene to elect officers for the coming year. Current as well as potential members are encouraged to attend and participate by sharing ideas.