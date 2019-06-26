HIAG meeting on Tuesday

On Tuesday, July 2 at 10 a.m. the Holiday Island Art Guild will meet in Room A of the Holiday Island Clubhouse for a pen and ink workshop led by Barbara Robinson. The only things you need to bring are an extra fine Sharpie pen and a willingness to experiment.

Following will be a short business meeting about the Holiday Island 31st annual Art Guild Show and Sale. The call for entries document has been emailed to all association members. You do not need to be a member to enter the show.

For more information contact of the Art Guild Coordinators: Carol (479) 200-8184 or Bridget (417) 846-6712. Deadline for entries is July 31.