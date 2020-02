Barbara Robinson will present an interactive acrylic workshop on Tuesday, March 3 at 10 a.m. in Room A of the Holiday Island Clubhouse for HIAG. Participants will complete three paintings on 5 x 7 mat boards provide by Barbara. Bring your favorite paintbrush, acrylic paints, and palette knife. Paper towels will also be needed. A short business meeting will follow the workshop.

