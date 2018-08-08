HIAG art show to help non-profit

The Holiday Island Art Guild’s 30th annual Art Show and Sale and Silent is Friday and Saturday, August 17-18 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. in the Holiday Island Country Club Ballroom.

Denise Ryan, featured artist, has donated a giclée print, hand-highlighted with oil on canvas to be given away to the winning raffle ticket. Local artist Zeek Taylor is judge. Silent auction proceeds will benefit the Purple Flower and supplies and money will be collected for the Art Guild’s Helping Hands for Art program to benefit the Eureka Springs Elementary School Art Program.