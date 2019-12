The Holiday Island Singers Christmas Concert, Winter Wonderland will be on Friday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2:30 p.m. at the Holiday Island Clubhouse Ballroom. Hear your favorite Christmas songs and refreshments. Tickets are available at the Clubhouse Pro Shop or from any of the singers. Tickets are also available at the door.

