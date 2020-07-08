HI roads getting paved and painted

The Holiday Island Suburban Improvement District Commission held a special virtual meeting Monday, July 6 to discuss two improvements to Stateline Drive and other roadways. Vice Chair Bill Noonan led commissioners in discussing bid-closing results from Tuesday, June 30 for a 2-in. paving overlay project of Stateline Drive from Holiday Island Drive to Haddock Creek.

The road resurfacing bid offering was facilitated through Engineering Services, Inc., of Springdale, Ark. Other bids were received from Heavy Constructors and Hutchens Construction Co. Engineering Services recommended Hutchens for the award with the low bid of $125,700, and commissioners approved.

Paving will be done one lane at a time to keep traffic flowing. According to District Manager Lawrence Blood, construction will proceed at the earliest opportunity.

The second item was application of fresh street striping on four main roads. Stateline Dr. will receive a new double yellow center and white fog lines. Roads to receive new double yellow center lines with no outside white lines are Table Rock Dr., Country Club Dr., and Pleasant Ridge Dr.

Blood said the project will be funded from the capital improvements fund for a cost below that requiring a public bid.

HISID staff received permission from commissioners to contract Arkansas Fence and Guardrail to do striping improvements. Roads Supt. Kenny DeHart provided the estimated cost at $8,539 for 56,930 linear ft. of road striping, a price of 15 cents per linear ft. DeHart said there is a linear foot price break when quantity increases.

Resident Barb Talbot asked about the life of the striping, and DeHart said that the thickness of 15 mills wet film thickness will be used according to state standard specifications. He said this paint dries in about 10 minutes and he is relatively certain drivers will hit the line in the curves if the roads are not closed.

To prevent paint disturbance, commissioners recommended temporary road closing to allow the paint to dry without driver interference. Commissioner Nita Holley said she wants to see this improvement made soon because the current lines are faded making it difficult to navigate.

Commissioner Dan Kees responded “no” in response to Holley’s request to measure thickness of the road striping to make sure it is 1/64th of an inch thick. Despite Kees’s opposition, Holley requested that Blood find out the cost of a device to measure the thickness.

The next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 20.