HI assessments could be reduced

Monday morning, Nov. 30, the Holiday Island Suburban Improvement District board unanimously approved the 2021 budget with the recommendation of a five percent decrease in assessments. The recommendation is subject to discussion among the 2021 board in January which will include two new members.

The annual HISID budget predicts $4.138 million in total revenue which includes $281,000 from newly incorporated Holiday Island. Commissioner and Mayor-Elect Dan Kees said the revenue will be split among several budget categories as follows: $211,000 for roads, $46,000 for the fire department, and $24,000 for administration.

The district’s primary revenue source is its resident assessment fees estimated at $2.08 million. The utility income from water and wastewater services is its second highest revenue source estimated at $1.11 million. The golf operations, including the 18-hole golf course, pro shop, and restaurant, earn the district an estimated $416,500.

The lake marina earns $192,534, the recreation center and nine-hole golf course earn $53,600, and the campground, $15,000.

The district’s largest expense is salaries for its 56 employees at $1.725 million followed by operational expenses of $1.63 million. Operational costs include $549,689 for water and wastewater, $335,815 for non-departmental expenses such as insurance and taxes, and $372,604 for roads and facility/vehicle maintenance.

The 2021 budget approval included a marina sidewalk replacement project estimated to cost $80,000. District Manager Lawrence Blood said he would transfer the project from the present year to 2021 where the unused $60,000 would be combined with the newly allocated $20,000 to complete the project in the spring.

The district is expected to request a public bid offering in December for the estimated 180 ft. x 6 ft. of concrete walkway to be installed on floats at the marina. The six-foot wide dock will be ADA compliant to allow wheelchair access as required by the Army Corps of Engineers.

The main purpose of the improvement is to widen it from the current 4 ft. wide to 6 ft. and to add structural strength preventing frequent repairs.

Also within the approved budget was the appropriation to purchase an all-wheel-drive hydraulic mower-tractor for $30,000. Staff provided a quick video featuring how the VENTRAC mower can safely maneuver a 30-degree slope, 58 percent grade.

Blood said that currently, inclines are mowed either by zero-turn mowers or by using weed whackers saying, “There’s a lot of areas in Holiday Island that we have to weed-eat.”

Staff said the zero-turn mowers tend to tip when attempting to mow high inclines because the deck is directly under the operator. The $30,000 will purchase both the mower and a modular piece of equipment. Staff said that this equipment will provide safety for their employees. Chair Ken Brown (pic provided) said, “I would be all for this… we don’t want anyone to be hurt on the job.”

It was noted that the HISID road department currently has four employees. Blood said they are actively searching for a fifth full-time employee to fill an open position.

The approved budget predicts a surplus of $339,574 without a fee assessment reduction. Commissioners said the five percent reduction is estimated to cost the district $101,195 but would still leave the expected surplus of $238,379.