Editor,

A quote from the recently departed and sorely missed Charles Krauthammer, one of the greatest political analysts our country has ever had, “Left vs. right we learned how to manage, if after a century and a half. Authoritarians vs. democratic may be more difficult. It’s not just new; it’s coming at a time of profound civilizational self-doubt. In such circumstances, the unimaginable often becomes imaginable.” July 3, 2017.

And here we are today. Now, with my apologies to Charles, wherever you may be, a quote from Frank Zappa; “Do you love it, do you hate it, there it is; the way you’ve made it.”

Mark Pofelski