There are vacancies on the Kings River Watershed Partnership Board that will be voted on at the annual meeting in March. Nominations for Board membership must be received by Feb. 22. Another member can nominate any person who has been a paid-up member for the past year and the term of service for the successful candidate will be 3 years. Mail nominations to KRWP, PO Box 961, Berryville AR 72616.

