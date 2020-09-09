Help isn’t a department

Editor,

I wanted to share with your readers what this 77-year-old widow living in the county experienced this last weekend. While looking out the kitchen window I noticed a large tree down across the road so not really having the ability for chainsaw work I called the Sheriff’s Department who forwarded me to dispatch who forwarded me to Carroll Co. Road Dept. who immediately said “no way” this is a private road.

Said tree down was about l/8 of a mile off the main road.

So I called the Eureka Springs Fire Dept. and who showed up at the scene of the downed tree? None other than Jim Kelley with chainsaw in hand.

A big thank you to Jim Kelley and the fire department for helping me even though I live in the county.

Susan Hein