Heart of Many Ways offering multiple programs

Like many small, non-profit organizations, the Heart of Many Ways (HOMW) at 68 Mountain St. faced an uphill challenge during the pandemic when programs shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19. But some groups continued to help support paying the bills even though they were no longer able to meet, and major progress was made when supporters provided a third of the matching funding needed for a grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Society in Little Rock to replace the roof.

“We are so grateful to the Preservation Society and all the people who contributed to the one third we needed to match the grant,” Melissa Clare, president of the board of HOMW’s board, said. “The roof badly needed replacing and it is great to have that behind us. We were very much helped by Glenna Booth [retired City Preservation Officer] who wrote a letter in support. There was some serious water damage in the walls and that was all taken care of. Someone is now volunteering to help with landscaping around the building, which is making it look and feel very nice. It just feels like the energy is coming up like the sprouts in springtime. That gives me a very positive feeling about the future.”

HOMW got non-profit status in 2015 and ownership of the building was transferred from the Christian Scientists. Clare said the purpose of HOMW is to offer accommodation to a wide variety of spiritual groups looking for a place to meet, in addition to maintaining the historic building.

Some groups that stopped meeting when the pandemic hit have not started back. But most of the groups that met previously are starting to meet again, and five new groups have joined the organization. New offerings include lunch musical events once a week. This month there will be organ music with Marsha Havens on Tuesday, July 13, Flute and Tibetan bells with Bradford Smith on Wednesday the 21st and sounds of the Gong with Richard Roberts Tuesday, July 27.

Aware there continue to be new cases of Covid-19 and that a large number of people in the area are not vaccinated, Clare said they are maintaining caution. In addition to social distancing, visitors can also choose to wear masks. A commercial grade air filter has been purchased that is anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-mold. Every other pew in the sanctuary has been blocked off to provide social distancing. Work has also been done to open windows that had been sealed closed in order to provide cross ventilation.

Programs include:

The Metaphysical Study Group, led by Stephen Foster, searches for metaphysical “Truths” and their meaning(s) for a richer life experience.

The Mystical Poetry of the Sufis, readings interspersed with music and medication, with Songs of Universal Peace to follow. The Winged Heart Sufi group is facilitated by Melissa Clare.

Kirtan, a Hindu practice of call and response chanting of Hindu Mantras. This singing meditation brings your focus to the present, to self-appreciation and appreciation of others, creating a blissful awareness that inspires life. For more info visit the “Eureka Springs Kirtan” Facebook Page.

Sikh Richard Roberts is leading kundalini yoga with a gong meditation.

Terry Hinton is a follower of Paramahansa Yogananda who founded the Self Realization Fellowship, and is offering some inspiring movies from that organization.

Amrit Knaus, who leads an Earth Prayer Circle, is doing a program this month on how we can cope and move forward together from the pandemic.

A Self Discovery, Personal Growth & Wellbeing offering by Seth Barker covers topics such as meditation, Ayurveda, Vedanta, healing techniques and wisdom teachings.

A Wiccan group meets to celebrate seasonal events.

The Mission Statement for the organization is “to preserve an historic Eureka Springs building and maintain its sacred purpose, to develop a community of many faiths, spiritual paths, and practices to share this common space with respect for all, to encourage individuals and groups to provide programs to enrich and uplift the spirit, and to invite the wider Eureka Springs community to support and share our vision.”

For more information, go to heartofmanyways.org., send an email to heartofmanyways@gmail to sign up for monthly newsletter, or go the group’s Facebook page.