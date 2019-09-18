Heard it through the grapevine

Eureka Springs Community Center and Keels Creek Winery and Art Gallery are sponsoring SIPtember at the Creek. Join this benefit for the community center with a silent auction, wine, music and a grape stomping competition on Sept. 19 from 5 – 8 p.m. at Keels Creek Winery on US 62 E.

Tickets are $20 for adults 21 and older and may be purchased at the door. Special pricing is available for those under 21. Admission includes five wine tastings, an array of edibles, music performed by Nicky Boyette and Mike Gruning.