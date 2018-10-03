Hear from the past

Voices from Eureka’s Silent City returns this October with Remembering the Armistice. To commemorate the armistice that signaled a cease fire on the Western Front in 1918, actors will tell the stories of local soldiers and how the war affected them and the lives of those left behind in Eureka Springs.

Performance dates are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, Oct. 18, 19, and 20 and Friday and Saturday, Oct. 26 and 27. Guided tours through Eureka Springs City Cemetery begin at 5:30 p.m. and every 20 minutes until 8:30 p.m. There is free parking at the former Victoria Inn parking lot on Hwy. 62 East.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.