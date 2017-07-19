Healthcare or wealthcare?

Last Friday I attended Congressman Steve Womack’s “mobile office” at the Eureka Springs Chamber office where two seemingly nice, but deadly inept Womack flacks listened and tried to answer questions from some of his constituents.

I told Teri Garrett and Jeff Thacker I was there as a private citizen and documentarian to record and listen to their one-on-one conversations with those who came to voice concerns over Womack’s stands on healthcare, the environment, and Trump’s collusion with Russian officials.

Approximately 50 people showed up, some to just drop off personal letters, others taking a number to wait their turn to speak.

Their questions were knowledgeable and eloquent, and fell, I’m afraid, on deaf ears.

My two, what I thought simple questions, “If we are the richest most powerful nation in the world, why are we the only civilized country that does not provide healthcare for all its citizens?” and “What message will Mr. Womack give to the estimated eight hundred thousand Arkansans who will lose their current insurance coverage?” were met with awkward silence.

Biting my tongue, I listened as alternative Republican fact talking points were espoused. “For every one call in favor of Obamacare, they get five calls opposing it.” (Really? Just like everyone at Womack’s last Town Hall meeting?) “That there are just too many people bilking the healthcare system and getting a free ride.” That Congressman Womack is “taking very seriously” these allegations of Russian meddling (while not saying a single word about them), and that he is very pro-environment, even “touring a solar energy plant two weeks ago” (while slashing funding and programs for the EPA).

It was not until the very end when a young woman carrying a baby accompanied by her mother, sat down and I could bite no longer. Concerned over her sister’s long-term health, Abbi asked about cuts to Medicare and the pre-existing condition clause that would no doubt affect her sibling.

It was after Mr. Thacker said with a noble, straight face that the pre-existing condition clause was a top priority for Mr. Womack that I spoke up rather loudly to remind him of the congressman’s signed House Bill that even his president said was “too mean.” Yes, there was a pre-existing condition clause in the bill, but it basically gave cart blanche to insurance companies to raise premiums on the pre-existing sick.

For people like Abbi and her sister, there are no safety nets.

It’s obvious they hold these events to give us the illusion we are being represented, but most disturbing were the handshakes and big welcoming smiles from people who really have no idea how heartless they are.

I guess they have to say these things to keep their jobs, which, guess what? – come with government healthcare.

John Rankine