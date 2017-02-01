He shall remain nameless

Editor,

I get no real pleasure in saying “I told you so” about what was going to happen with a Fascist president like he who shall remain nameless.

Four days after he was installed: billionaire cabinet members are being almost unanimously voted for (except for only four against and I do not know who these courageous senators might be) and they will dismantle every good thing we Democrats, Liberals and Independents have built!

He has dictated to all federal agencies that they no longer release public information to the public or the press, etc. The EPA has been commanded to give out no information about climate change, et.al. And these are our public agencies funded by our money.

He lies constantly and has said without proof that millions of votes were cast illegally. No proof ever presented by the Chief Prevaricator because he does not want to give any proof. He does not want to, therefore, he does not have to.

Paul Krugman, Nobel Prize winning economist, said He is obviously mentally ill. I believe so; however, there are lots of people suffering from mental illness who are not mean, violent and ego maniacal.

Dr. Lawrence Britt, political scientist, gave several characteristics of Fascism: (among others), rampant sexism and homophobia; control of the media; ending separation of church and state; creating a power elite of the business class; and, fraudulent elections.

My good friends who counsel to just wait out his presidency are naive and fearful to take direct action. They need to remember Sinclair Lewis’s statement that when Fascism comes to America, it will be wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross.

The Little Rock Women’s March of 7000 was loving, strong, beautiful, diverse and, hopefully will produce a real resistance to this growth of white supremacy and Fascism. I hope so with all my heart and strength. I hope, but then, I will act.

T.A. Laughlin