HDC Zooms applications through

After approving all applications on the agenda, the Historic District Commission took a major step to streamline the approval process during a period of social distancing.

When the commission met on April 15, five commissioners attended in person, and another participated through a Zoom connection. The meeting was held in the top level of the courthouse, in hopes of providing commissioners and applicants with more spacing. The commissioners at the table wore face masks.

At the end of the meeting, commissioners voted to extend the administrative approval currently available to applicants. City Historic Preservation Officer Glenna Booth already had the authority to approve some Level I applications, although commissioners or members of the public could ask to have those applications heard before the HDC.

Until the commission returns to “normal” circumstances, Booth will be able to approve all levels, if she sees no reason why the HDC would reject a project. Commissioners will review those applications by e-mail, and they can ask to have any of those requests heard by the full commission.

With that procedure in place, commissioners then voted to hold only one meeting next month, on May 20.

The 10 applications before the HDC were all approved unanimously.

At 44 Kingshighway, the Eureka Springs Community Center received approval to attach seven wood panels to the building exterior, as backgrounds for future signs. The panels measure six feet square, and signs will be attached to the panels as space within the building is rented. The panels will be removable.

At 275 N. Main St., Patricia Fitzsimmons received approval for an additional unit of tourist lodging at the All Seasons Treehouse Village. The building will be located in the front parking area, near the street, and will measure 12 x 32 ft. The unit will match existing units and be built on stone pillars.

At 37 N. Main St., the Grand Central Hotel will be allowed to replace a wooden fence. Speaking on behalf of the project, Travis Holloway explained that most of the spindles on the existing fence are still intact, but the structural members have been weakened by rot and contact from cars. The replacement fence will be 42 inches high and will have the same length as the existing fence. The material will be decorative metal.

Vance and Lori Hunter had previously received approval to remove a breezeway and replace it with an addition at 5 Prospect Ave. Butch Berry, the Hunters’ architect, explained that the existing house has major structural rot. The HDC heard a letter from Building Official Bobby Ray, describing “severe rot” in several areas, including sills and floor joists. Cost of repairing those conditions would be prohibitive, Berry said, and the HDC approved demolition of the house. It will be replaced with a house retaining the architectural features of the original house. The new house will have the same width as the existing, although it will extend a few feet further into the lot.

At 8 Washington St., Henry Branstetter had previously received approval for a plan to remove the top five feet of a chimney. HDC extended that approval, and also allowed coating another chimney to prevent further crumbling of the bricks.

Debbie Davis received approval for a request to add a storm door to the entry door of a garage at 12 Summit St. The garage was built in 2011.

The Eureka Springs Library will be allowed to remove two deteriorating chimneys in the back of the building. Only one of them is original, and not visible from the street. Before granting approval, commissioners noted that their guidelines would call for retaining the original chimney if it had a “prominent” location.

At 3 Judah St., Jeanine Bradley received approval to add a garage door, 96 in. x 84 in. high. The building will serve as an organic garden supply center, and the garage door will facilitate loading.

Keith Rivera asked to add a rear deck at 119 N. Main St. The building dates to 1885 and is considered contributing. The deck will be pressure-treated wood. HDC approved the deck, along with a patio area containing a firepit.

Rivera also received approval for a stand-alone deck at 42 Kingshighway. The deck will measure 15 x 16 ft. and will have an open pergola-type roof.