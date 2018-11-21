HDC uncancels meeting

The Historic District Commission originally canceled a second meeting in November, but commissioners convened for a meeting Monday evening because there were applications that needed attention before next month. They quickly handled these three:
- 24 Mountain – replace windows and door
- 207 W. Van Buren – façade and parking alterations for Buildings A and B
- 15 Echols – replace front fence
There were no items on the Consent Agenda, and Chair Steve Holifield presented the only Administrative Approval:
- 105 E. Van Buren – extend COA six months
Next meeting will be Wednesday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m.