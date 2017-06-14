HDC tackles spring cleaning

The Historic District Commission had one new application on its agenda, but commissioners had plenty to talk about, so they met for a workshop at 4 p.m. Topics included a property file database, guidelines and procedures, and HDC’s private checking account. Chair Virgil Fowler stated there was still more to discuss, so suggested more workshops beginning with another one at 4 p.m. before the June 21 meeting to continue the conversation about the database.

In the meantime, commissioners Mark Ingram and Wendi Super will conduct further research on resources for the database.

Commissioner Dee Bright proposed they also discuss solar shingles and new decking materials in a future workshop. There was mention of a workshop on code enforcement, so Fowler said they should prioritize their sudden backlog of workshops at the next workshop.

Commissioners voted to send their proposed complaint form regarding contributing properties to Building Inspector Bobby Ray for his input.

In commission business, commissioners approved the plan to raise the proposed roofline at 12 Fuller because once the interior floor was leveled there was not enough headroom in the space. Applicant Jack Jaeger said the change simplified the roof alignment anyway.

The commission approved these two items on the Consent Agenda:

60 Crescent – new trim color

50 Wall – new sign

Consent Agenda items are Level I applications that the City Preservation Officer believes to be in accordance with the design guidelines.

Fowler presented these Administrative Approvals which are applications for repair and work involving no changes in materials or color but which include changes in roofing color.

30 Eureka – re-roof

4 Hamilton – re-roof

53 Steele – rebuild collapsed retaining wall

12 White – repair, repaint

Next meeting will be Wednesday, June 21, at 6 p.m. There will be a workshop on the property file database at 4 p.m. prior to the meeting.