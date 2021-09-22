HDC sticks to guidelines and amps up approvals

The Historic District Commission considered a long list of applications on Sept. 15, some that required extensive discussion. Facing that agenda, Chair Dee Bright suggested postponing some commission business to hold the meeting to a comfortable length.

Commissioners began by reversing a decision from the Sept. 1 meeting. Monte Mojica had asked to place a prefabricated shed in her back yard at 22 Echols St., but the HDC asked her to find a less-visible location. Mojica returned last week and said an existing deck and sloping terrain would make other choices difficult. City Historic Preservation Officer Kylee Hevrdejs noted that the elevation of the backyard and shrubs at street level would almost hide the structure. She also saw numerous similar sheds in the neighborhood.

Commissioner Randy Maddox asked if the other sheds had received commission approval, and Hevrdejs said she did not know, but added, “The sticking point for the commission should be that ‘no guideline prevents’ placing a shed in a visible portion of the backyard.” She said commissioners could review that provision with other guideline reviews, but “it wouldn’t be appropriate to enforce a guideline not currently in place.” Commissioners agreed, and all voted in favor.

At the Sept. 1 meeting, the HDC also rejected an application for a new roof at 217 N. Main St. Contractor Travis Holloway, representing owner Pat Fitzsimmons, had asked to use a metal lap panel, but commissioners insisted on true standing-seam panels. With three buildings to roof, the standing-seam roof will cost an additional $18,000, and Holloway asked the HDC to reconsider. He included examples of other roofs around town using the R-lock system.

Commissioner Steve Holifield objected to the cost consideration, calling it a “slippery slope.” He said that guidelines clearly require standing-seam roofs for residences, although commercial construction has some latitude. The properties are zoned commercial but are currently cottages. Referring to the cost, Holifield said the standing-seam panels are heavier gauge and will last a lifetime. The gaskets on exposed screws will eventually crack and fail, and the lighter panels will not last nearly as long. All opposed allowing the alternative panels.

In other business:

The commission approved a picket fence at 14 Singleton St. for Ron Taul. The fence will be white wooden pickets, three feet high. In response to a question from Maddox, Hevrdejs said guidelines include requirements for the width and spacing of pickets. Bright took the opportunity to remind the public to bring pictures or samples of proposed materials when possible.

Commissioners also approved a fence for Fran Swinson at 5 Paxos St. She received little objection to her request for an eight-foot wooden privacy fence at the rear of her lot. She noted that a similar fence had existed on the property years ago when she bought the house. The fence stops well before an adjacent street, at the same distance from the street as the existing carport.

A fence request at 26 Amity St. provoked a long discussion before the application was rejected. Jodie Vanderwall had asked to enclose some garden areas with welded wire fencing on metal posts. Because of the amount and placement of the fencing, it would qualify as perimeter fencing, and fall under tighter restrictions.

Vanderwall had received a notice from Building Inspector Bobby Ray for work performed without approval and for a public safety hazard. Ray and Public Works Director Duane Allen informed Vanderwall her fence had to stop three feet from the pavement. Bright reminded the other commissioners that their vote only extended to the material for the fencing, not to the other questions. Vanderwall wanted to start with welded wire 42 inches high, and then run fishing line above that between the fence posts. Only one commissioner voted in favor, with three against and one abstention, counting as a “no” vote.

The Fire Station at 61 1/2 S. Main St. received approval for some changes to the front of the building. The station will keep one bay for a firetruck, and the other bay will convert to a community room. The overhead door on that side of the building will be converted to a standard commercial storefront.

At 184 Spring St., the Carnegie Library received approval to place a metal gate over the entrance to a cave behind the library. Mason Stacy Mahurin said a metal gate had been in place there historically but had rusted away. Commissioner Marty Cogan cast the only vote against the proposal.

Mahurin also spoke on behalf of owner Billy Pillin, at 32 Mountain St. Pillin asked to place a wooden deck 12 x 24 ft. at a cottage on the property. Because the lot is located high above street level, Mahurin explained that it would be nearly invisible from the street. Cogan voted no, and Maddox voted “present,” which counts as a no vote. Bright cast the fourth vote needed for approval.

A new single-family residence was unanimously approved on N. Main for Kenneth and Nancy Parker. Hevrdejs noted that “the design is complementary to the district while architecturally distinct as new construction.”

A greenhouse at 121 E. Van Buren had been approved by the Planning Commission the previous evening. Commissioners noted that it would be largely shielded from view, and all approved the application by Caden Choate.

The HDC will meet next at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6. Level III applications were due Sept. 23, and other levels are due by Sept. 29.