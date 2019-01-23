HDC site visit scheduled for windows

An application to replace windows at 21 Steele St. will require a site visit before the Historic District Commission makes a decision. Ken Rundell wants to replace 11 windows, and asked to use vinyl windows, saying they will fit the existing openings. Rundell explained which windows he wants to replace, focusing on the most energy inefficient ones.

The house was built in 1930, with an addition in the 1970s. Commissioner John Nuckolls said HDC guidelines consider anything older than 50 years as historic, and the addition does not change the building’s historical status. “We’re talking about putting vinyl windows on a historic property,” he said.

Rundell said City Historic Preservation Officer Glenna Booth had told him the commission can decide that vinyl windows are appropriate for a structure. He said he has lived in the house for 10 years. “It was neglected, and an eyesore, and we turned it into an asset,” he said. As a limited budget allowed, Rundell has repainted the house and made other repairs. He said vinyl windows began appearing with the energy crisis in the 1970s, so they would be contemporary with the addition to the house.

Commissioner Dee Bright suggested a site visit, and Rundell promised, “You’re just going to see a hodgepodge of roofs and windows.” The visit will take place between 5-6 p.m. on Feb. 6, before the next HDC meeting.

Addition approved

Following a site visit earlier in the day, the HDC considered a project at 268 N. Main St., on property owned by Danny Ford.

Contractor Penny Pemberton spoke on behalf of the project. The application called for an 8×12 ft. addition at the rear of the house, with roofing and siding to match the existing structure.

Commissioners heard a complaint from a neighbor, who said the addition would have a negative impact on the peace and privacy of the neighborhood. Pemberton pointed out the distances involved, and noted that the project includes off-street parking.

The property is zoned commercial, and commissioners unanimously approved the application.

Commissioners also endorsed nine Level I items on the administrative approval list.

The HDC will meet next at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 6. Level III applications are due by Jan. 24, and the deadline for Level I and Level II is Jan. 31.