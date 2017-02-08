HDC, short and sweet

It was an easy night for the Historic District Commission at its Feb. 2 meeting, as commissioners approved the only item of new business:
- 13 Armstrong – add sunroom over upper deck; change flooring
They also approved these items on the Consent Agenda:
- 125 Spring – new sign
- 6 Center – new sign
- 90 S. Main – new paint colors
- 77 Spring – new paint colors
- 19 Kimberling – portable greenhouse
The Consent Agenda items are Level I applications that the City Preservation Officer believes to be in accordance with the design guidelines.
There were no Administrative Approvals.
Next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.