HDC, short and sweet

It was an easy night for the Historic District Commission at its Feb. 2 meeting, as commissioners approved the only item of new business:

13 Armstrong – add sunroom over upper deck; change flooring

They also approved these items on the Consent Agenda:

125 Spring – new sign

6 Center – new sign

90 S. Main – new paint colors

77 Spring – new paint colors

19 Kimberling – portable greenhouse

The Consent Agenda items are Level I applications that the City Preservation Officer believes to be in accordance with the design guidelines.

There were no Administrative Approvals.

Next meeting will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m.