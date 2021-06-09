HDC ratifies single-family residence and lodging units

The Historic District Commission met last week and welcomed a new staff member. City Historic Preservation Officer Glenna Booth attended her last meeting in May and will be replaced by Kylee Cole Hevrdejs.

Commissioners welcomed her, then worked through a light agenda with little comment. With only four commissioners present, Chair Dee Bright had to cast the fourth vote for approval of the applications. An application at 14 Fairmount St. for commissioner Tommie Zwernemann was postponed because she would have had to recuse, leaving only three votes.

The commission approved a new single-family residence at 133 N. Main St. for David and Jenny Shelton. The residence will measure 47 x 29 ft., and the detached garage will measure 12 x 24 ft. Shelton described a modern-style house with a flat roof, and his architect background came out as he described the features of the design.

Commissioner Steve Holifield noted an “eclectic mix” of houses in the neighborhood. He reminded prospective applicants that “the commission would look differently on placing a modern-style home in a Victorian neighborhood.”

After commissioners approved their project, David Shelton noted that their circumstances allowed them a lot of flexibility. “We could have moved anywhere in the United States, and we found the address of distinction in Eureka Springs,” he said.

Patricia Fitzsimmons received approval for two lodging units at 275 N. Main St. Travis Holloway represented her at the meeting and said one of the units will front on Magnetic Road, and the other will front on N. Main. Each unit will measure 12 x 24 ft. on stone pillars. The units will match existing units, although they will be smaller.

The HDC will next meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16. Level III applications were due June 3, and other levels were due June 9.