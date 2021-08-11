HDC OK with new roofing and making doors into windows

City Historic Preservation Officer Kylee Hevrdjs told the Historic District Commission on August 4 that she had located a consultant to guide the commission through revisions to its guidelines. After issuing a Request For Proposals, Hevrdjs selected the Lakota Group from Chicago. She shared information with the commissioners regarding costs and approximate dates for the process. She expects a public kickoff of the revision process later this month and said she has already heard a lot of public interest in how people can become involved.

Several commissioners were absent, leaving a bare quorum of four. That total included new commissioner Judy Holden, who returns to fill a vacancy after being approved by city council.

Commissioners approved a proposal by Scott Walker at 33 Owen St. to replace roofing material on an addition. He also asked to replace porch balusters. The house dates to 1892, but it had undergone some additions. In her preview of the application, Hevrdjs noted that guidelines accept standing-seam metal roofs, although she said darker colors would have been more historical.

At 105 E. Van Buren, Ann Kavanagh received approval to change double doors to windows in a recent addition. The building, which dates to 1910, has seen a number of additions and changes. It is the former location of Builder’s Supply, and now Legends Saloon. Kavanagh also received approval to add a covered patio 40 ft.x12 ft. Hevrdjs noted that the commission had previously approved the patio.

Henry Branstetter asked to replace a window and a small door with wooden windows at 6 Steele St. He also asked to replace an area with lap siding with “a more historic board and batten siding.” Branstetter said he had found board-and-batten siding underneath some lap siding, indicating it had been in place earlier. Commissioners approved the application, including a wooden stairway to access a front porch.

At 211 Spring St., Michael Gonzalez received approval to rebuild a retaining wall and replace concrete steps with stone. The HDC also approved a wrought iron railing on top of the wall. The railing had been approved in a previous application. Gonzalez also received permission to replace a garage door which had been replaced in 1992.

The HDC will meet next at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Level III applications were due Aug. 5, and other levels were due Aug. 11.