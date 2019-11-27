HDC launches print campaign explaining the rules

Members of the Historic District Commission expressed exasperation at a meeting Nov. 20. Despite their continuing efforts to inform the public about the requirements of the historic district, some people still begin projects without coming before the commission.

The HDC considered an application from Keith Rivera at 42 Kingshighway. Rivera’s application covered new window trim and shutters, and he noted that the building had gone through many changes over the years.

Before looking at details of the application, commissioner Greg Moon said Rivera had begun painting the building more than six weeks earlier, without approval. City Historic Preservation Officer Glenna Booth said she would have given administrative approval for the painting anyway, adding that Rivera is new to the community and did not know about HDC procedures.

The HDC has produced a brochure explaining the reasons for the historic district and what procedures property owners must follow before making changes to a building exterior. The HDC has also reached out directly to real-estate agents. “When you move here, you know you’re moving into a historic district,” Moon said. He also said that Building Inspector Bobby Ray should have seen the work in progress and stopped it.

Rivera was out of the county for the meeting, and commissioners considered the details of his application. They had no problem with replacing window trim, but HDC guidelines specifically prohibit shutters except where they originally existed. Rivera’s proposed shutters were flat boards fastened to the walls, not louvered shutters. The HDC deferred action on the shutters, awaiting more information on the number and style of shutters.

Remote controlled garage door gets the OK

Michelle Taylor received approval to replace a garage door at 8 Summit St. The house dates to 1909 and is considered contributing. Taylor had called Booth to say she was ill and unable to attend the meeting, but commissioners were able to consider the simple application in her absence.

Taylor’s application explained that the garage door was difficult to raise and lower, and she would like to replace the door with a modern door with remote control. Commissioners initially showed reluctance to approve the project, noting that garage door openers would work with the old-style doors. They approved the new door after agreeing that the garage looked newer than the house.

Holiday scheduling

The HDC will next meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4. Level III applications were due by Nov. 21, and other levels were due Nov. 26. Looking ahead at the holiday calendar, commissioners reaffirmed their earlier decision to cancel the Dec. 18 meeting. The first meeting in January would fall on Jan. 1, however, and canceling that meeting would leave a six-week period without a meeting.

Some commissioners noted that other city commissions had similar breaks at the end of the year, but Booth pointed out that the HDC affects people directly, and the long wait might impose a hardship. In an interview the following day, Booth said the HDC will schedule a meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2.