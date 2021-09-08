HDC guidelines to be revamped

City Historic Preservation Official Kylee Hevrdejs said at the Sept. 1 HDC meeting she had met with representatives of The Lakota Group, the company that will assist in reviewing and updating guidelines. The process will begin soon, and Hevrdejs outlined upcoming steps. She asked commissioners to think of people in the community who would have input on the pros and cons of the current operation of the HDC. Commissioners pointed out that those interviewed should include people with extensive local experience, as well as people who have experience with other historic districts.

Hevrdejs promised a page on the HDC’s new website that would provide information on the process. She also promised several choices for branding the guideline review process.

Lakota consultants are expected to come to Eureka Springs from Sept. 20-24 to do field work, and Hevrdejs expects Lakota to focus on houses built between 1955 and 1971. The last historical survey was conducted in 2005, and since then, a generation of houses has passed the 50-year requirement to become historical properties. Hevrdejs described that period as Eureka’s “second building boom.”

Public meeting at the library

On Sept. 21, the HDC will plan a stakeholders’ meeting at the Carnegie Library’s outdoor tent. Hevrdejs suggested not having more than one commissioner at that meeting, because otherwise it would have to be recorded as a special meeting. She also said the public might speak more freely without commissioners present. A special meeting of the HDC will follow that evening.

Some surveys and informal interviews will be conducted at the Farmers’ Market on Sept. 23.

In routine business:

HDC approved alterations at 151 Spring St., including restoring a two-story porch shown in historic pictures. Owner Mike Phillips will also replace a window with a door, also in keeping with the historical photos. The approval also allows replacing decks at the rear of the property.

At 217 N. Main St., contractor Travis Holloway represented owner Pat Fitzsimmons to request replacing a roof with metal panels. The guidelines call for standing-seam metal roofs and plans for this project called for an interlocking lap panel which did not meet guidelines. Hevrdejs noted that the language regarding roofing material gave commissioners latitude to deliberate on a case-by-case basis, but they rejected the application. Holloway said a true standing-seam roof would cost about $26,000, about twice what he estimated with an alternative product. He asked for and received conditional approval for the standing-seam roof, provided the owner still wants to proceed.

K.J. Zumwalt received approval to replace a fence at 15 Amity St. The fence at the front of her property will be iron and stone, while the fence on the side of the property will be wood and wire.

A request to add a shed 10×16 ft. at 22 Echols St. was denied, because the shed would be clearly visible from the street. Commissioners said the property should be large enough for owner Monte Mojica to select a less-visible site, and they welcomed another application.

At 221 Spring St., Carl Dorman received approval to replace a wooden picket fence with a 36-in. black ornamental steel fence.

The HDC will meet next at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15. Level III applications were due on Sept. 2, and other levels were due Sept. 8.