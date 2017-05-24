HDC goes all out on roofs and decks

The Historic District Commission issued five Certificates of Appropriateness at its May 17 meeting for these applications:
- 22 First – new roofing material
- 23 Hillside – new rear deck
- 4 Summit – garage: new windows, siding, deck
- 105 E. Van Buren – new roofing material
- 17 Benton – change window configuration in previously approved addition
Commissioners approved this slate of items on the Consent Agenda:
- 19 Kimberling – new deck floor paint color
- 12 Hillside – repair lattice; new paint color
- 36 N. Main – new paint color on railings
- 120 N. Main – new paint color on railings, steps
- 2106 E. Van Buren – new paint/stain colors; remove one pool gate
- 308 Village Circle – new signs
- 94 Wall – new paint colors
- 3010 E. Van Buren – new paint colors; stone wainscot
Consent Agenda items are Level I applications that the City Preservation Officer believes to be in accordance with the Design Guidelines.
Chair Virgil Fowler presented these two Administrative Approvals which are applications for repair and work involving no changes in materials or color but which include changes in roofing color.
- 23 Hillside – repair, repaint trim
- 12 Summit – general maintenance and repair
Next meeting will be Wednesday, June 7, at 6 p.m.