HDC goes all out on roofs and decks

The Historic District Commission issued five Certificates of Appropriateness at its May 17 meeting for these applications:

22 First – new roofing material

23 Hillside – new rear deck

4 Summit – garage: new windows, siding, deck

105 E. Van Buren – new roofing material

17 Benton – change window configuration in previously approved addition

Commissioners approved this slate of items on the Consent Agenda:

19 Kimberling – new deck floor paint color

12 Hillside – repair lattice; new paint color

36 N. Main – new paint color on railings

120 N. Main – new paint color on railings, steps

2106 E. Van Buren – new paint/stain colors; remove one pool gate

308 Village Circle – new signs

94 Wall – new paint colors

3010 E. Van Buren – new paint colors; stone wainscot

Consent Agenda items are Level I applications that the City Preservation Officer believes to be in accordance with the Design Guidelines.

Chair Virgil Fowler presented these two Administrative Approvals which are applications for repair and work involving no changes in materials or color but which include changes in roofing color.

23 Hillside – repair, repaint trim

12 Summit – general maintenance and repair

Next meeting will be Wednesday, June 7, at 6 p.m.