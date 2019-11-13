HDC gives the nod to two projects

The Historic District Commission met Nov. 5 with another light agenda. The HDC had cancelled the first meeting in October because they had no applications, and this meeting featured just two project approvals with little objection.

Becky Gillette, at 19 Kimberling St., asked to add three windows to an addition. The house dates to 1900 but is considered noncontributing. A fixed-glass picture window will be added between two existing casement windows, with an arched top to follow the roofline. The other two windows will be located beneath a deck. Commissioner Dee Bright pointed out that “no one will ever see those windows,” because of their location.

The project was approved without opposition.

Larry Lyles appeared on behalf of Bear Creek Nursery, asking permission to place a greenhouse on Jackson St. for the Grand Central Hotel. He described a wooden structure, 12 by 24 feet, located at the rear of the parcel.

Brent Pierce, who lives on N. Main within 100 feet of the property, commented on the proposal. He described mixed feelings about the greenhouse, and his primary concern dealt with runoff.

“There’s a pretty good slope on that lot,” he said. Recent excavation to add parking has exacerbated the problem, he said, with some erosion. Following a heavy rain, rock rubble now washes across his end of a parking area. The excavation has also altered the site drainage, and Pierce said the lot now has only one drainage into the creek, and he has to keep that open with a shovel.

Pierce said he would rather see trees than a greenhouse and suggested the hotel could establish a grow room inside for plants. He agreed, however, that the proposed building looked attractive.

Lyles came to the microphone and explained that the project will not require any further excavation, since the greenhouse will be set on piers. No trees will be cut, because those trees provide necessary shade for the greenhouse in summer. He began to address parking issues, but commissioners noted that those issues fell outside their responsibility.

All voted in favor of the greenhouse.

HDC will next meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20. Level III applications were due by Nov. 7, and other levels are due Nov. 14.