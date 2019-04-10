HDC gives restaurant plans thumbs up

The Historic District Commission approved construction of a new restaurant at 118 E. Van Buren Ave. last Wednesday. After a visit to the site earlier in the evening, commissioners needed only a few minutes to approve the request from William Reed.

The restaurant will include 340 sq. ft. of dining area and a patio with 200 sq. ft. The façade will match the adjacent quilt shop, cultured stone with cedar siding. Plans call for seven windows with awnings on the front and north sides. The center drive-through section will have stucco siding, and the patio will have a wrought-iron railing with square spindles.

The project is on the agenda for review by the Planning Commission on April 9.

The HDC will next meet at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17. Level III applications were due April 4, and other levels are due by April 11.