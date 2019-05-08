HDC gives a nod to deck, fence

The Historic District Commission spent most of the May 1 meeting dealing with continuing developments at 298 N. Main St., but they also considered three Level II applications on Spring Street.

Beverly Foust at 2 Spring St. received conditional approval for a covered rooftop deck. The HDC had previously allowed her to install a door to develop an underused space into a studio apartment, and the current request would provide a deck for that apartment, served by a spiral stairway.

HDC guidelines have restrictions about stairways on the street side of a building, but architect Mickey Finefield pointed to DeVito’s and Ermilio’s restaurants, and said the fire marshal may require stairs in some cases.

Finefield said Foust would prefer wood for the deck, but fire regulations may call for metal. He asked the HDC for conditional approval for the project, and said he would return with a revised list of materials. The project would include a roof over the deck. The non-contributing building was built in 1988.

At 223 Spring St., Michael and Kelli Ladwig received approval for a fence at the rear of the property. The fence includes 120 linear feet, and will be ornamental metal.