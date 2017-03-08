HDC approves Healing Garden at hospital

At its March 1 meeting, the Historic District Commission approved a plan by Eureka Springs Hospital staff to create a Healing Garden in an unused area on the north side of the building. Melita Stubblefield represented the application, and explained the plan is to construct a deck that will cover a set of difficult steps and an inclined walkway. The deck will overlook a fountain to be refurbished and made usable, raised beds that will be planted with flowers, and a picnic table where patients can sit with friends and even their pets.

The application was unanimously approved.

These applications were also approved:

60 Mountain – new paint colors; replace upper front deck railing and flooring

298 N. Main – revise previously approved application: different door; different window placement; change wall line angle; new deck, change railings

These items on the Consent Agenda were also approved:

1 Center – new paint colors; relocate sign

8 Washington –repave driveways, same material, widen one

101 N. Main – pave part of parking lot

1 Center – move signs

24 White – add trim color

The Consent Agenda items are Level I applications that the City Preservation Officer believes to be in accordance with the Design Guidelines.

Chair Virgil Fowler presented these Administrative Approvals, applications for repair and work involving no changes in materials or color but include changes in roofing color:

29 Elk – repaint

3 Kimberling Alley – repair damaged storage room

23 Hale – re-roof

75 Lookout – repaint

12 ½ S Main – repaint existing sign

14 Elk – replace rotten rear deck flooring

Fowler mentioned these proposed changes in the commission’s guidelines and procedures:

Demolition of any original feature of a historic building must be avoided unless there is a public health and safety hazard as certified by the building official;

Demolition of a building within the historic district should not occur unless public safety requires removal of the structure, economic hardship of not getting a reasonable return on or having reasonable use of the building, and if no other alternatives are deemed feasible;

Applications for Certificate of Appropriateness for demolition must be accompanied by a plan for the site, preferably drawn by an architect or an engineer;

Demolition of pre-1955 ancillary structures might be approved if substantially deteriorated;

Penalties for violation of these guidelines include fines that continue to accrue until the structure is faithfully restored, and there will be a five-year prohibition for another COA for that property unless the structure is restored and approved by HDC.

Commissioners will vote on these changes at the next meeting, Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m.