HDC adds a fee, changes a rule

The Historic District Commission met on the stage of the Aud June 3, with six commissioners attending. It took just a half hour to work through the light agenda. The three applications on the table were all approved without comment, and the only disagreement came with a proposal to add a fee to some applications.

The agenda included a resolution asking city council to enact a $50 fee for Level III applications. City Historic Preservation Officer Glenna Booth, who serves as staff for the HDC, said Level III applications require significant staff time. She has to research which nearby property owners to notify.

Commissioner Marty Cogan objected, saying the fee “will be perceived once again as the city out to get the citizens.” She suggested waiting until the economy recovers before considering this fee.

Booth said the Planning Commission has fees for all applications, even a tree cut. She also explained that the city council process of placing an ordinance on the agenda, discussing it three times, and then waiting through the 30-day publication period would delay imposition of the fee until late summer.

Commissioner John Nuckolls read the description of Level III projects. “We’re not talking about a color change,” he said. “These are projects costing tens or perhaps hundreds of thousands of dollars.” Cogan continued to oppose the fee, suggesting that it would not make a difference to the city budget. Nuckolls said, “I agree this would be a drop in the bucket, but any drops we could add to that bucket would help.”

In response to a question from Cogan, Booth said other HDCs are structured as part of the Planning Commission, charging fees for all applications. The resolution passed with Cogan opposed, and Booth reminded her that she still has the option of speaking before council when the ordinance reaches that table.

The extensive notification process for Level III applications led to a rules change. The HDC voted to move the destruction of ancillary buildings smaller than 200 sq. ft. from Level III to Level II. Booth said she currently has to send notification letters to property owners within 100 feet, and she has rarely received any objection from those letters.

Booth explained that commissioners will still have the opportunity to review a project, and only the notification requirements would change. She said she has received a number of applications to remove sheds and greenhouses, and Nuckolls said, “We’ve always approved these applications.” All agreed with the change.

At 55 S. Main St., Kolin Paulk received approval to enclose an open balcony. The building dates to 1965 and is non-contributing. The application noted that the building has seen many remodeling projects. Commissioners looked at a drawing with five horizontal fixed-glass windows, flanked by two vertical lights. The horizontal windows will be situated at a good viewing level for diners.

At 2075 E. Van Buren St., Marshall Johnson received approval for exterior renovation of the Pine Mountain Theater, which he said will become an event space and social hall. The extensively documented application also included a steak house and kitchen as an addition on the north side of the theater.

In a separate application, Johnson also received approval for facelifts at Village Circle. He said the project will include painting the storefronts and adding awnings and cedar shakes. Johnson said part of the stand-alone retail building at the north end of the lot will be repurposed as an information center and gathering space.

Commissioners considered whether to hold the meeting scheduled for June 17. Since no applications have been submitted for that meeting, the HDC will next meet on July 1. Applicants will continue to receive administrative approval for those applications which clearly meet guidelines. Commissioners will review those applications by e-mail, and they can ask to have any of those requests heard by the full commission.