HavingReelFun

Seems like I`m always talking about the White River, but that`s where it`s hot right now for fishing. Also, the air is cooler on the river than on the high ground. Just the place to be. The proof is in this week’s picture of Cooper and Jet.

Sherly decided to take her grandsons out on a fishing trip with Richard Lee Rusher. He said they had been doing quite well, catching plenty of stocker fish when Cooper hooks up with a different feel on the end of his pole and the fight was on.

His fish measured in at 22 ¼ in. long with a girth of 12 ½ in, weighing 4.3 pounds.

Just as everyone was just settling down from his big catch, brother Jet pulls in a 22+ in. rainbow of his own, weighing in just shy of Cooper`s at 4.1 pounds.

I can only imagine the excitement in that boat. What a rewarding feeling it was to turn these two young men on to a fish of a lifetime. Their mom, Ashley, said that they are still talking about what an amazing experience they had out on the water.

Take a kid fishing. I’m telling you, it will have a great effect on you and on the kids.

What is better than sunshine and fresh air? It’s good for the soul. I believe that kids these days spend much too much time inside. Fishing will make an impact on them, and maybe even be a tasty meal at the end of the day.

