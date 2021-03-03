HavingREELFun

Roaring River State Park trout season opened March 1 a tradition that has been going on since I don`t know when. We’ve got some people in their 80s and 90s who have been going to the park since they were kids, on opening day, who now come with their kids and family.

Fishing on opening day is a pride thing. This is just a tradition you pass on. Some camp out for days before the big day. Fish fry the night before. They will be stocking about 7,000 fish as they get ready for Opening Day, including 100 lunkers.

The gunshot kicking off the 2021 season will be fired at 6:30 a.m. And then the combat fishing begins. Last year late afternoon, it was reported more than 2,500 adult and youth tags had been sold. That may be a different number this year due to Covid. I would love to go just to take pictures of the chaos.

Roaring River State Park is a public recreation area covering 4,294 acres eight miles south of Cassville, Missouri. The state park offers trout fishing on Roaring River, hiking on seven different trails, a hatchery that is over 100 years old where you can see and feed the fish (kids love this), the beautiful Roaring River Spring producing 20.4 million gallons a day, with a temp of 57 degrees.

They have so much to explore and look at one thing I found so interesting was the live cam on their website. Also, the land for the park was originally donated by Thomas Mark “Doc” Sayman, a medicine-show man who made millions peddling patent medicines and soaps.

When Sayman failed to get the Game and Fish Commission to buy property at Roaring River Spring, he purchased 2,400 acres that he then turned over to the state.

There are so many jewels in our wonderful little area to search out. Life is short, so get out and explore. Dress for the weather. Check out our Facebook page at Custom Adventures Guide Service for more info, pictures, or to book your adventure, or give us a call at (479) 363-9632 ask for Lisa. And take a kid fishing!