HavingREELFun

Brrrrrrrr… But the fish are still biting. Like this girl’s first rainbow ever – they have stocked trout in these area lakes.

Take a road trip and check out what they have given to us.

The Jim Hinkle Spring River State Fish Hatchery stocked Rainbow trout in the following lakes in Northwest Arkansas: Bentonville Lake 1000 trout, Springdale Lake 750, Lake Atalanta 750, and Murphy Park 380 trout.

Family and Community Fishing locations are open to fishing with rod or pole only. Trout daily limit is five. Anglers 16 and older must have a valid license to fish. Anglers 16 and older must have a trout permit in addition to their license to keep trout. Stocking information can also be found by calling the stocking hotline at 1-866-540-FISH (3474). They only stock these lakes during our cold weather.

Trout are cold-blooded. Metabolisms (thus feeding activity) do slow down as the water temperature falls away from the ideal temps. Trout need to eat to survive, even when the water temperature dips into the 30s. So, layer up and keep on fishing. Take a kid fishing. Look us up on Facebook for more info and pictures at Custom Adventures Guide Service. Or give us a call at (479) 363-9632