The Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce launches its first National Photography Contest on Friday, Sept. 1. Submit your photos online and judges will select the top 100 images to exhibit during the 2018 May Festival of the Arts. Visit www.eurekaspringschamber.com and click on events for the submission link and details.

For more information on the event contact Jessica Wheeless, Jessica@eurekaspringschamber.com or call (479) 253-8737.